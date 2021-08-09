Heat Advisory until 7pm. Tropical Depression looks likely!

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex! HEAT ADVISORY is in place and goes until 7pm. This just means our heat index values or feel like temperatures are back to 105+. Make sure to stay hydrated.

Monday: today highs will settle for the mid and upper 90s with SSW winds up to 15mph at times. When you factor in the warm and humid air from the SSW, that’ll make it feel more like 105+ which is why we have the advisory today. We’ll have partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies but unfortunately they wont help out much.

This evening as you’re headed home from work, chances for seeing any rain on the way are slim to none. If we have any showers they’ll be along the southern portions of the ArkLaTex.

Tomorrow and through the rest of the work week, not much will change. Tuesday’s forecast looks like a morning with temperatures back in the 70s as we begin the day with mostly clear and dry skies. Highs tomorrow will turn up a notch to the mid and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures are looking much the same with some areas reaching heat index values around 106 so another heat advisory may be issued for Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday are looking much like copy and paste. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat index values. As far as rain goes, chances are only around 10 percent for Wednesday and Thursday with 20 percent on Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be rainy days for the ArkLaTex and will likely be needed after the heat and dry weather of the work week. Rain chances right now are around 40%.

TROPICS: A tropical wave or Invest 94L in the Atlantic near the Caribbean islands is likely to become a Tropical Depression in the coming days with an 80% per the latest update.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.