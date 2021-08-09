Getting Answers
Grand opening ceremony held for new Marshall Pet Adoption Center

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Pet Adoption Center now has a new home after 53 years.

On Monday, Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting took place to introduce the newly constructed building. The $1.6 million center can hold over 100 dogs and cats. It also has a medical clinic, quarantine room, and meet and greet space.

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet...
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet...
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)

Director Shelly Godwin says the project took nine months to complete.

“I’ve worked at the other shelter with a combination of 21 years, so to watch it form and take life is amazing, and it’s going to benefit the animals and the people of Marshall,” Godwin said.

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet...
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet...
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 for the newly built Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.(KSLA)

The center has overwhelming support from the community. A 14-year-old is hoping to raise $60,000 for medical supplies. She has already raised $25,000. The Friends of Marshall Animals is also raising money for the shelter.

This is it - the day we’ve all anticipated for so very long! At long last, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center’s (MPAC)...

Posted by Friends of Marshall Animals on Monday, August 9, 2021

