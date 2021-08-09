Getting Answers
DCFS opens new office in DeSoto Parish

A new DCFS office in DeSoto Parish opens to clients Aug. 9, 2021.
A new DCFS office in DeSoto Parish opens to clients Aug. 9, 2021.(DCFS)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is opening a new officer offering child welfare and economic stability services on Aug. 9.

The DCFS office will be located in the back part of the building currently occupied by the DeSoto Parish Registrar of Voters. Some many know it as the location where the DeSoto Parish Health Unit used to be. The DCFS entrance in on the south side of the building.

KEY DETAILS

  • New DCFS office in DeSoto Parish opens Monday, Aug. 9
  • Office is located at 104 Crosby St. in Mansfield
  • Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Phone number: 318-575-5339
  • Fax number: 318-872-2468

DCFS says 20 of its officers were closed or consolidated in 2010 as part of cost-saving measures, including the former DeSoto Parish location. There are 18 parishes in Louisiana that do not have a DCFS office.

“Rep. Larry Bagley brought this to us as a need for the community, and we’re so glad that he did and happy that it’s finally coming to fruition,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “This office will allow us to work more closely with local officials and law enforcement and to better serve the families and children in that area. It had been a challenge to serve the community because of the distance to the nearest office. We are grateful for the partnership and support of local officials, including the DeSoto Parish Police Jury, whose generosity made it possible for us to locate an office in this building.”

“DeSoto Parish is excited to welcome DCFS back to the parish. The children and families of DeSoto Parish and the surrounding areas deserve to have this access to the resources that DCFS provides and we’ve worked for a long time to make the reopening of this office a reality,” Bagley said. “We look forward to working together with both our state and local partners to serve and protect these children and families.”

The new office will serve clients of DCFS’s child welfare and economic stability programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP).

“We are extremely happy to have this office back in DeSoto Parish. Not only does it provide a service for the children and families of the parish, but it also provides a service to the school district, the judges and other officials who are helping those children and families,” said Steve Brown, DeSoto Parish Police Jury administrator. “We are thankful for the work that was done to get this office opened.”

Social distancing and face masks are required to enter DCFS offices. Due to the six-foot guidance for social distancing, the lobby of the DeSoto Parish office can only accommodate two people at a time.

