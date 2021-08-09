Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BACK TO SCHOOL: Bienville Parish students return to class Aug. 9

To best mitigate the spread of the virus, Bienville Schools published a comprehensive and...
To best mitigate the spread of the virus, Bienville Schools published a comprehensive and thorough guide to educate parents, students and educators about protocols in place to protect those inside district facilities.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students across Bienville Parish are preparing for the first bell of the school year, as district leaders, teachers and parents work together to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The more contagious Delta variant remains a top concern when children fill classrooms.

To best mitigate the spread of the virus, Bienville Schools published a comprehensive and thorough guide to educate parents, students and educators about protocols in place to protect those inside district facilities.

The guidance details a wide variety of topics from face coverings to transportation and symptom monitoring.

Below is a breakdown of the district’s protocol:

  • Face Coverings:
    • Following Governor John Bel Edwards’s recent executive order, all students, kindergarten through grade twelve, and staff are required to wear masks indoors until at least September 1. However, that end date could be extended depending on the climate.
  • Transportation:
    • All passengers on Bienville Parish school buses are required to wear masks at all times. Buses are sanitized at least twice per day.
  • Child Nutrition Program:
    • Breakfast will remain grab and go, students will eat in their classrooms. Students will rotate through the cafeteria for lunch by their grade level. Lunch could also be held inside classrooms as determined by school principals.
  • Cleaning and Disinfecting:
    • High-touch surfaces in schools will be cleaned numerous times during the day. As well, students are required to wash hands before school, before and after eating, after using playground equipment and before leaving campus for the day. Playground equipment will be cleaned as it’s used.
  • Physical Distancing:
    • Physical distancing will be practiced to the greatest extent possible and controlled routines will be followed for entrance, exit and classroom exchanges
  • Visitors:
    • Nonessential visitors are limited as much as possible. Masks will be required and physical distancing will be mandated.
  • Positive COVID cases:
    • Close contacts will have to quarantine based on the latest CDC guidance. But, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individuals will not have to quarantine if they have close contact.
  • Symptom Monitoring:
    • Students and staff members are asked to self-monitor for any possible COVID symptoms before the start of school each day. If any individual is sick, school leaders ask that person to stay home. Anyone who tests positive for COVID are asked to quarantine until no longer infectious, according to the CDC’'s criteria.
  • Athletics/Band/Vocal Music:
    • Athletics are permitted with recommendations put forth by the LHSAA. Band and vocal activities can take place indoors and outdoors.
  • Dismissal:
    • Students are following a modified dismissal protocol. Bus numbers will be announced. All ancillary personnel will be required to walk and monitor students by grade level to their respective bus.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
Shreveport Police say one died and two others had life threatening injuries.
Police investigate shooting that left one dead and one with life threatening injuries
William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire

Latest News

Traci Ponder is the city’s public information officer. She recently suffered a heart attack and...
Prayer vigil announced for Bossier City employee on Aug. 9
Free swimming lessons being offered at Shreveport SPAR center
Milla Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students
The Armed Services Arts Partnership, or ASAP, is a non-profit organization working to bring...
KSLA Salutes: National creative arts program helping local veterans combat isolation, build confidence