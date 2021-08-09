BACK TO SCHOOL: Bienville Parish students return to class Aug. 9

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students across Bienville Parish are preparing for the first bell of the school year, as district leaders, teachers and parents work together to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The more contagious Delta variant remains a top concern when children fill classrooms.

To best mitigate the spread of the virus, Bienville Schools published a comprehensive and thorough guide to educate parents, students and educators about protocols in place to protect those inside district facilities.

The guidance details a wide variety of topics from face coverings to transportation and symptom monitoring.

Below is a breakdown of the district’s protocol:

Face Coverings: Following Governor John Bel Edwards’s recent executive order, all students, kindergarten through grade twelve, and staff are required to wear masks indoors until at least September 1. However, that end date could be extended depending on the climate.

Transportation: All passengers on Bienville Parish school buses are required to wear masks at all times. Buses are sanitized at least twice per day.

Child Nutrition Program: Breakfast will remain grab and go, students will eat in their classrooms. Students will rotate through the cafeteria for lunch by their grade level. Lunch could also be held inside classrooms as determined by school principals.

Cleaning and Disinfecting: High-touch surfaces in schools will be cleaned numerous times during the day. As well, students are required to wash hands before school, before and after eating, after using playground equipment and before leaving campus for the day. Playground equipment will be cleaned as it’s used.

Physical Distancing: Physical distancing will be practiced to the greatest extent possible and controlled routines will be followed for entrance, exit and classroom exchanges

Visitors: Nonessential visitors are limited as much as possible. Masks will be required and physical distancing will be mandated.

Positive COVID cases: Close contacts will have to quarantine based on the latest CDC guidance. But, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individuals will not have to quarantine if they have close contact.

Symptom Monitoring: Students and staff members are asked to self-monitor for any possible COVID symptoms before the start of school each day. If any individual is sick, school leaders ask that person to stay home. Anyone who tests positive for COVID are asked to quarantine until no longer infectious, according to the CDC’'s criteria.

Athletics/Band/Vocal Music: Athletics are permitted with recommendations put forth by the LHSAA. Band and vocal activities can take place indoors and outdoors.

Dismissal: Students are following a modified dismissal protocol. Bus numbers will be announced. All ancillary personnel will be required to walk and monitor students by grade level to their respective bus.



