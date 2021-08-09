ArkLaTex teacher shortage grows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The nationwide teacher shortage is growing, and it’s mainly due to low relative pay, the U.S. Education Department reports.

The labor shortage in the educational services sector grew from 88,000 in June 2020 to a preliminary estimate of 185,000 in June 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The dearth of educators is being further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but not to the extent that some would believe.

COVID-19 is playing a role. But educators with a lot of the ArkLaTex school districts told KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson that they haven’t seen COVID-19 take away teachers and that, in fact, many of them have hung in there throughout the pandemic.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening when Patterson speaks with new and veteran educators about why they believe the teacher shortage is where it is today.

A spokesperson for one of the school districts said the highest need for teachers is in the areas of math, science and special education.

“Sometimes, that high-need area is due to the competition with the private sector and maybe the pay that you can make in the corporate world with the skill set who would be able to teach high-level mathematics in a high school,” said Sherri Pool, human resources director for Bossier Parish public schools.

Patterson also visited the Red River Parish School District, where classes convene Aug. 11. That school district is requiring all students to attend school Monday through Thursday. Virtual learning will be conducted on Fridays.

One path to fast track new teachers into classrooms is alternative certification.

Louisiana offers an alternative certification path for college students who are not majoring in education.

These prospective teachers can have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree to enter the program.

The state says it has three types of alternative teaching preparation that allow professionals and recent college graduates to pursue a career in teaching.

Practitioner teacher: This streamlined certification path combines intensive coursework and full-time teaching.

Master’s degree: This intensive path results in a master’s degree as well as certification.

Certification only: This program is for people who don’t want to participate full time or pursue a master’s degree through one of the other two alternative paths.

The requirements for each program differ, but each type requires a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Praxis exams are required for state certification, so they are part of the standards of the alternative certification programs.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.