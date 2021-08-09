Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

22nd Annual ‘We Are Better Together’ backpack, supply giveaway happening Aug. 14

For more information, email info@praisetemple.com.
For more information, email info@praisetemple.com.(Praise Temple)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For more than 20 years now, the senior pastor at Praise Temple, Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, and the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation have been hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway.

This year, they’re partnering with Cumulus Media and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for the “We Are Better Together” backpack and school supply giveaway. Organizers are donating 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given away at the event. Staff from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be on hand giving COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age 12 and up.

Organizers are asking for donations from the public in order to buy more backpacks and supplies. Those interested can donate online here.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds (cattlemen’s building).

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
Shreveport Police say one died and two others had life threatening injuries.
Police investigate shooting that left one dead and one with life threatening injuries
William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire

Latest News

Mayor Adrian Perkins is partnering with a couple of Shreveport area businesses to provide 250...
Mayor Perkins hosting back-to-school uniform giveaway
To best mitigate the spread of the virus, Bienville Schools published a comprehensive and...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Bienville Parish students return to class Aug. 9
back to school
Back to School - Bienville Parish
b norton
INTERVIEW: Back to School Giveaway on Aug. 14