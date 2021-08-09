22nd Annual ‘We Are Better Together’ backpack, supply giveaway happening Aug. 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For more than 20 years now, the senior pastor at Praise Temple, Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, and the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation have been hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway.

This year, they’re partnering with Cumulus Media and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for the “We Are Better Together” backpack and school supply giveaway. Organizers are donating 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given away at the event. Staff from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be on hand giving COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age 12 and up.

Organizers are asking for donations from the public in order to buy more backpacks and supplies. Those interested can donate online here.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds (cattlemen’s building).

