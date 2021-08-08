Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
3 dead & 3 in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20; victims identified
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.
Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injuries
Coty Hemperely from Shreveport won one of the Shot at a Million vaccine lottery prizes Friday,...
Willis-Knighton employee wins one of $100k Shot at a Million vaccination lottery prizes

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
3 dead & 3 in critical condition after traffic accident
3 dead & 3 in critical condition after traffic accident
Project Swim offering free lessons at SPAR center
Project Swim offering free lessons at SPAR center
ArkLaTex shoppers take advantage of tax free weekend
ArkLaTex shoppers take advantage of tax free weekend