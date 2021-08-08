Texas, Arkansas & Oklahoma host tax free weekend

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - It’s tax free weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. This is a big weekend for people to save money on big purchases and get the kids ready for school.

Fina Keys went to her local store on a mission.

“I’m here to get the best deal we can get this week,” said Keys.

The National Retail Federation says they expect families with children to spend nearly $850 dollars on school supplies. That’s up $50 compared to what parents spent in 2020.

For some, the tax holiday gives them a break on extra expenses.

”It’s a very busy day for me today, so it worked out that we had today where I could get out and see what was on sale so I can get out and no taxes,” said Christy Zunwalt.

If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the tax free weekend, you still have until Sunday, Aug. 8.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.