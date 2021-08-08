Yokem Connection
Texas, Arkansas & Oklahoma host tax free weekend

By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - It’s tax free weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. This is a big weekend for people to save money on big purchases and get the kids ready for school.

Fina Keys went to her local store on a mission.

“I’m here to get the best deal we can get this week,” said Keys.

The National Retail Federation says they expect families with children to spend nearly $850 dollars on school supplies. That’s up $50 compared to what parents spent in 2020.

For some, the tax holiday gives them a break on extra expenses.

”It’s a very busy day for me today, so it worked out that we had today where I could get out and see what was on sale so I can get out and no taxes,” said Christy Zunwalt.

If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the tax free weekend, you still have until Sunday, Aug. 8.

