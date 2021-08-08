Shooting victim left with life threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Marion Street, near the Lakeside Garden Apartments.

The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. SPD reports that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Currently there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

