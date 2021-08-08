Shooting victim left with life threatening injuries
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Marion Street, near the Lakeside Garden Apartments.
The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. SPD reports that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
Currently there is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.