Yokem Connection
Shooting victim left with life threatening injuries

Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Marion Street, near the Lakeside Garden Apartments.

The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. SPD reports that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Currently there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

