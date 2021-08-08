Police investigate shooting that left one dead and one with life threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reports that a shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

SPD reports that the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Lynbrook. Two suspects allegedly fired at each other, and hit one victim. One of the suspects died at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital for life threatening injuries. The victim was also taken to a hospital for life threatening injuries.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

