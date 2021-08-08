Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

A 17-year-old is in custody for his suspected involvement, police said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon.

Three victims are said to have graze wounds.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 30-year-old female was shot in the right thigh, and a man was shot to the left calf.

All were taken to the hospital.

This is the second shooting on Bourbon Street in two weeks.

Brian Mullin owns the Local 718 Bar in the area where both weekend shootings took place.

Mullin says thankfully, his staff closed up shop before the most recent shooting occurred, but he says the lack of police presence and enforcement of the rules is creating an increasingly hostile environment in the quarter.

“There’s no police presence. On Friday night, three people in a one block radius asked me if I wanted to buy cocaine,” said Mullin.

“If we can’t provide safety to our customers and our visitors, then what’s going to happen is no one’s going to come to New Orleans.”

Mullin says he, like so many others who live and work in French Quarter, are tired of being afraid.

And they worry about what could happen if things don’t improve.

“If this happens again next week, I will put up every bar I own in New Orleans for sale and leave this city,” said Mullin.

“Because that’s saying to me that nothing is ever going to change.”

Last Sunday (Aug. 1) five people were shot near Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

On Aug. 3, New Orleans Police arrested 22-year-old Markez Jefferson and 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra for that incident.

Surveillance video captured by a Real Time Crime Center camera helped detectives positively identify Jefferson and Saavedra as suspects in this investigation.

Jefferson was positively identified as the shooter.

Nathan Saaveda is facing an obstruction of justice charge after five people were shot on Bourbon Street. (NOPD)

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Saavedra was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

