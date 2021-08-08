Yokem Connection
Man shot in the knee after argument gets physical

Police respond to a shooting on Thornhill Avenue
Police respond to a shooting on Thornhill Avenue
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reports that a man was shot early Sunday morning, Aug. 8.

The incident occurred on 1800 block of Thornhill Avenue, when the victim and suspect got into an argument that turned physical. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the knee before leaving the scene.

SPD have a suspect in mind, but currently no arrest have been made.

