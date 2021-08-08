Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage is cancelled for 2021.

The widely popular festival was set to take place Oct. 8 –17, 2021

A spokesman for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released a statement Sunday afternoon saying “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned.

We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022. Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.”

