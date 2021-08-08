Yokem Connection
East Texas junior college football coaches discuss Cisco being unable to play for national title

East Texas junior college football coaches weighed in on Cisco not getting a chance to play in...
East Texas junior college football coaches weighed in on Cisco not getting a chance to play in the national title game last year. Pictured is Willie Gooden, the Kilgore College football coach. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When Cisco was denied a chance to play for the national junior college football championship, to the rest of the SWJCFC, it felt like a slap to the face. After all, Cisco was unbeaten, and the team finished the season ranked 3rd in the country. Cisco was the only team to beat Kilgore.

Coaches at SWJCFC media day say Cisco got robbed.

“The conference is a lot of fun to play. Saturdays are a lot of fun - very competitive,” said Thomas Rocco, the football coach for Tyler Junior College. “I think every coach in here echoes my sentiment. Cisco should have been playing that national championship game last year, I enjoy being a part of the league; it’s is a lot of fun. For these players, it’s the proving ground in junior college football.”

Kilgore College football coach Willie Gooden said he may be biased because he played in this conference.

“You know, it’s the same thing with Cisco. They got snubbed,” Gooden said. “I mean, the ring that I wear on my right hand is a ring for players in this conference and not losing a ball game and not getting a shot at a title. That’s another thing. I didn’t get a chance to go to a national championship either. So, I can totally relate. I can totally understand. I think that they should have a shot at it.”

Gooden said the conference is very balanced.

“I’ll be breaking these guys in to have the potential to play Division 1 football,” Gooden said. ‘To be able to go with this entire conference and not lose a game means you should have a shot at the national title.”

