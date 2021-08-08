Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Doctors and state leaders hope therapeutic treatment will help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -More than 2,400 Louisianans across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, overwhelming hospitals and hospital staff.

State leaders and doctors are now encouraging another therapeutic treatment, monoclonal antibodies to keep people diagnosed with COVID-19 out of the hospital.

50 hospitals across the state are asking for more help as they don’t have the staff to care for the thousands hospitalized from the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“I’d like to again ask you to avoid an emergency room,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter.

The state health department’s Dr. Joseph Kanter asked those newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to ask their own doctors about a therapeutic treatment to help keep them out of the hospital.

“If you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not hospitalized and you are early in your time, you might be a candidate to receive monoclonal antibodies,” said Kanter.

“The monoclonal antibodies are provided through an infusion, they set up an IV, put it in, and it takes about an hour to infuse it. You’re getting millions and millions of copies of the antibodies that will neutralize the coronavirus,” said Susan Hassig, DrPH, MPH.

“It’s a very very solid very proven technology,” said Lucio Miele, M.D., Ph.D.

The FDA still references Dr. Lucio Miele’s research on monoclonal antibodies.

“Monoclonal antibodies have been around for decades,” said Miele.

He explained how these antibodies are made in huge quantities in a lab to help target the COVID-19 virus but are at their most effective when used a couple of days after a diagnosis.

“The idea is to block the virus before it manages to get a foothold and multiply to a point where you’re reaching a point of non-return, that’s why they’re not recommended for people hospitalized or in the ICU because by then it’s too late,” said Miele.

Years before COVID-19 took hold across the globe, Miele said monoclonal antibodies were used in a variety of treatments, from breast cancer to autoimmune diseases.

He says for COVID, it’s most effective when used to treat those in higher-risk categories.

“There are some very clear criteria that include being overweight hypertension cardiovascular disease and other conditions associated with higher risk, and interestingly age is no longer included in this criteria because we now know the new variance can be very dangerous for younger people,” said Miele.

While still a treatment to help keep people out of the hospital, Miele says the vaccine is still a better option.

“This is an arms race we need to use what we have as quickly as possible before the virus finds a way around it,” said Miele.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Traffic
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler

Latest News

Designers taking part in ALH Modeling LLC’s “Garden of Elements” themed fashion show will...
Shreveport agency’s fashion show to draw designers from Louisiana and beyond
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Armstrong Farm can't keep some items in stock.
Bastrop farmer prepares for possible food shortage
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
NTSB plans to start wreckage recovery Sunday following the deadly plane crash near Ketchikan
Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair
Manila woman to take national stage, competing for Miss Wheelchair America