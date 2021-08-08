Yokem Connection
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

There’s no immediate word on whether the cargo will be trashed or on whether what’s salvageable, if any, will be given to a food bank
Traffic(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Access to a section of Interstate 20 is being impacted by a traffic accident.

It involves a tractor-trailer rig hauling what is believed about five tons of frozen chicken, Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.

The wreck happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 on the westbound off-ramp at mile marker 33 in Bossier Parish.

That’s the ramp used to access the Pilot Travel Center, Louisiana Highway 157 or North Elm Street in Haughton.

Westbound travelers who want to get off I-20 are being advised to use the Goodwill Road exit near Minden or use the I-220 exit at Bossier City.

White said that the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own and that he doesn’t think anyone was hurt in the crash.

There’s no immediate word on whether all of the cargo will be thrown away or whether any salvageable chicken, if any, will be given to a food bank or another charity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

