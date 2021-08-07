Yokem Connection
Peyton Manning receives Hall of Fame gold jacket

Tennessee Vol for Life Peyton Manning received his Hall of Fame gold jacket Friday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning, the most decorated player in Tennessee football history, received his Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket Friday. Five-time NFL Most Valuable Player and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was named to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class at the beginning of the year at the NFL Honors ceremony.

“It’s a time of reflection for me, for how thankful I am for all of the people who have been a part of this journey,” Manning said when he was named. “It’s not a game or a throw that really jumps out to me that I think about. I think about the relationships with the fans, teammates, coaches, support staff and friends. Certainly, my time in Knoxville was a huge part of it.”

Manning spent four years playing at Tennessee.

“His fantastic work ethic, desire to prepare, intelligence, recall, recognition and in-the-moment reaction to defensive schemes or techniques are well documented. Those are all Hall of Fame traits,” said Phillip Fulmur, Manning’s Tennessee coach.

Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017, the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the state of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Manning will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame Sunday.

