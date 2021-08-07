New community center in the works at Jarvis Christian College

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A student and community center is in the works at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be a part of the existing student center building with a 600-seat auditorium, conference rooms, and hotel rooms. The Wood County Economic and Development Commission is partners in this project as they are working on bringing broadband internet which will be used for a computer lab that will be accessible to the community.

“I want the community to know what we have planned and we want the community to embrace it. If we can get community support that helps us in making a sell to those who want to support,” said Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman.

Groundbreaking on the project will be scheduled after they are able to raise $10 to $12 million dollars, which is roughly half of the cost of the project.

