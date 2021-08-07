Memorial held to honor Ladonia man shot, killed

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - A balloon release memorial was held Friday in the very parking lot a Ladonia man was shot multiple times and killed early Tuesday morning and it brought friends and family from miles around.

Ladonia Police say early Tuesday morning outside the Texoma Housing Authority complex, Justin Marquiwis Cuba fired 30 bullets at JC Campbell, 48.

“For him to be taken away from us this way it’s hard for us because he was such a good person, he was such a giving, loving man,” said Campbell’s older brother, Quinn Millner.

Millner and dozens of others who knew and loved Campbell gathered in the parking lot to say prayers and release dozens of balloons in his memory. A balloon release was also held in Dallas Friday evening, for family members who could not make it to Ladonia.

“He was giving, he’ll give you the shirt off his back, great advice, loving young man,” Millner said. “Just gone too soon, he was such a great person.”

Ladonia Police say Campbell was sitting on the tailgate of his pick-up in one of the parking spots early Tuesday morning when Cuba walked up to him and from just feet away fired an entire clip of bullets into Campbell’s body.

After firing a total of 30 bullets, Cuba killed the father of three before driving off.

“It really breaks my heart,” said Adriana McCants, who said Cuba was her uncle on her mother’s side and Campbell was her uncle on her father’s side. “To know that he’s still on the loose that’s causing a lot of sleepless nights.”

The US Marshals, Texas Rangers and local agencies are actively looking for the murder suspect, Cuba, and his girlfriend, Carmen Taylor, who law enforcement believe are somewhere together.

Arrest warrants and be on the look out (BOLO) notices have been issued.

Police believe they’re in a grey, or silver four door car possibly with dealer tags.

For Campbell’s family there’s only one thing that will bring justice.

“Catch this person who killed my brother in cold blood,” Millner said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.