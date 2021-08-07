Gilmer Buckeyes hoping to build on successful 2020 season

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Going 14-2 and being a state finalist last year, the Gilmer Buckeyes know they’re good; at least, they were last year. They’ve learned much from 2020 after losing to Carthage in the state championship game.

“Oh, absolutely we talked about it a lot in the spring. So it’s not as much we are just wearing that out; we understand what the standard is,” said Alan Metzel, Gilmer’s head football coach. “They, Carthage, said it and so we are the hunters now, you know? We are after him. Do you know where we’ve got to get to. Every single day, we are happy to take one more step in that direction.”

“After the state championship game, I think wouldn’t have to finish through things and not give up in between it. In the weight room,” Metzel said.

The high-octane offense of the Gilmer Buckeyes is run by senior quarterback Brandon Tennison. Last season, he threw for over 3,800 yards, had 40 touchdowns in the air, and another 10 on the ground.

“He’s very gifted. He can run; he can throw, and he’s very accurate,” Metzel said. “And with all his talents, the thing that really stands out is the way all the kids love him because he’s so personable. It is never about him. It’s always about the other players. So, when your best players are like that, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

Tennison has role models he watches in the NFL, and for very good reason

“I tried to model it after Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson because they are short like I am - a little bit, you know,” Tennison said. “So, most of all, I can’t do it without my teammates, and for me, my receivers catching the ball.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.