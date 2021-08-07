Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gilmer Buckeyes hoping to build on successful 2020 season

Going 14-2 and being a state finalist last year, the Gilmer Buckeyes know they're good. At...
Going 14-2 and being a state finalist last year, the Gilmer Buckeyes know they're good. At least, they were last year. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Going 14-2 and being a state finalist last year, the Gilmer Buckeyes know they’re good; at least, they were last year. They’ve learned much from 2020 after losing to Carthage in the state championship game.

“Oh, absolutely we talked about it a lot in the spring. So it’s not as much we are just wearing that out; we understand what the standard is,” said Alan Metzel, Gilmer’s head football coach. “They, Carthage, said it and so we are the hunters now, you know? We are after him. Do you know where we’ve got to get to. Every single day, we are happy to take one more step in that direction.”

“After the state championship game, I think wouldn’t have to finish through things and not give up in between it. In the weight room,” Metzel said.

The high-octane offense of the Gilmer Buckeyes is run by senior quarterback Brandon Tennison. Last season, he threw for over 3,800 yards, had 40 touchdowns in the air, and another 10 on the ground.

“He’s very gifted. He can run; he can throw, and he’s very accurate,” Metzel said. “And with all his talents, the thing that really stands out is the way all the kids love him because he’s so personable. It is never about him. It’s always about the other players. So, when your best players are like that, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

Tennison has role models he watches in the NFL, and for very good reason

“I tried to model it after Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson because they are short like I am - a little bit, you know,” Tennison said. “So, most of all, I can’t do it without my teammates, and for me, my receivers catching the ball.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Milla Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas Football Kickoff Luncheon felt like pep rally
Trestan Ebner
Three East Texans make Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
Players with the Carthage High School Football team begin practice.
Carthage Bulldogs return to practice field in quest for 9th state title
Current Assistant Principal of Discipline Mike Greene (above) will return to the sidelines in...
Loyola College Prep names Mike Greene as interim head football coach