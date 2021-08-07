Yokem Connection
Free swimming lessons being offered at Shreveport SPAR center

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to cool off and want to learn how to swim, starting Monday, Aug. 9, you can take some free swimming lessons at Shreveport’s Southern Hills SPAR center.

Since 2011, Project Swim has helped more than 16,000 people learn how to swim. Starting at 7 a.m., up to 750 people can sign up for the lessons. The lessons are for those of all ages.

SPAR is offering three weeks worth of lessons and have taught people all the way up tp 85 years old how to swim.

Project Swim was organized after the tragic 2010 death of six teens who drowned in the Red River.

