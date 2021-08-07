Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club during the annual Par Buster Tournament.(Lubbock Country Club)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vincent D’Alise and his father Mark had an incredible day on the golf course Thursday, Aug. 6, by recording back-to-back hole in ones during the annual Par Buster Tournament at Lubbock Country Club.

Lubbock Country Club employees verified the feat that happened from the par 3-12th hole. They teed off from 160 yards away and both scored an ace shot. They said they used an 8-iron.

The father-son duo joked they weren’t doing as well as they wanted before the incredible shots.

Wade Fullingham, a golf pro at 4ore! Golf, was there and witnessed it.

Vincent says he and his wife will go out to dinner tonight to celebrate.

The Par Buster Tournament began on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

We will have details on this incredible feat on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10 p.m.

Vincent D'Alise and his dad Mark made back-to-back hole in ones on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Vincent D'Alise and his dad Mark made back-to-back hole in ones on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.(Vincent D'Alise)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Milla Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest canceled for fall; dates announced for spring 2022
This booking photo shows Elizabeth Carserino, also known as Elizabeth Freeman.
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete