COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler-Longview area increased in last week faster than ever before

UT Health East Texas: “Vast majority” of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated
COVID hospitalizations
COVID hospitalizations(Allison Baker)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler-Longview area increased faster than ever before in the past seven days, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, 352 patients were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area G. This breaks a pandemic record, with hospitalizations going up by 133 patients in just seven days from July 29, 2021 to Aug. 5, 2021. The highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for Trauma Service Area G came in January 2021 at 669 patients. The number of patients hospitalized on Thursday puts the area more than halfway to that peak.

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G((Source: DSHS))

At UT Health East Texas, Director of Communications Allison Pollan said they’re currently treating 143 patients across their division. “All ages, vast majority are unvaccinated,” she said.

Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha is stressing the importance of vaccination when it comes to taking on the Delta variant and substantial spread across East Texas.

“The risk of COVID disease is much, much bigger than any risks with vaccination,” he said. “Had that not been I would not have recommended it to my 11 immediate family members. If there was any risk at all to them I wouldn’t have done it.”

With students heading back to school in the coming weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans on Friday to make use of this tax-free weekend to not only get school supplies, but also the vaccine.

“It’s also a great time for teachers, parents, faculty, and students ages 12 up to get the vaccine,” Abbott said in a video on social media. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best defense we have against getting the COVID virus.”

