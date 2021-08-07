Yokem Connection
Baton Rouge General admits highest number of COVID patients since April 2020

Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) reports that there is total of 175 COVID patients currently admitted between the Bluebonnet and Mid City campuses, as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

“We have surpassed the most COVID positive patients we have ever had in our hospital,” said BRG spokesperson, Katie Johnston in a statement.

The previous high of 169 was recorded on April 26, 2020.

Officials report 47% of those patients are in the ICU.

At 82 ICU patients, it is also the most the hospital has ever admitted.

At its peak on April 26, 2020, 16% of COVID patients were in the ICU.

Johnston says 15 of the patients are vaccinated.

The average age of vaccinated patients is 73, while the average age of unvaccinated patients is 54.

Friday, Aug. 6 marked the fourth day in a row the state broke records for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

