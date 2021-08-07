Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Traffic
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler

Latest News

Designers taking part in ALH Modeling LLC’s “Garden of Elements” themed fashion show will...
Shreveport agency’s fashion show to draw designers from Louisiana and beyond
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Armstrong Farm can't keep some items in stock.
Bastrop farmer prepares for possible food shortage
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
NTSB plans to start wreckage recovery Sunday following the deadly plane crash near Ketchikan
Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair
Manila woman to take national stage, competing for Miss Wheelchair America