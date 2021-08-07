Above average heat is back

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! The typical southern summer sweaty season is back starting today and only getting hotter heading into next week.

Today expect highs to reach the low to mid 90s across the ArkLaTex with rain chances fairly minimal but there may be some showers popping up this afternoon and evening for a very limited couple of people. It’ll feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon.

Overnight tonight we’ll keep it warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday as you step out the door it’ll be warm and sunny. Highs getting HOTTER in the mid and upper 90s! It’ll feel like the triple digits for more areas with potentially a heat advisory issued for areas in the northern ArkLaTex. Rain chances are slim to none.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to have very hot temperatures. It should be back to the upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will not be very pleasant. There should not be much rain if any at all. I have only a 10% chance for a quick shower both days.

Not much will be changing for Wednesday and Thursday. More heat, and little to no rain. There should be plenty of sunshine both days with only a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 90s with only a 10% chance of a quick shower.

In the tropics, things are starting to wake back up! We’re keeping an eye of three tropical waves as of Saturday morning. Thankfully they have a low chance of development so far but we’ll keep you updated as we head into the peak of Hurricane season.

Have a great weekend!

