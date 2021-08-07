8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As ArkLaTex students are headed back to school and there is always a need for school supplies. On Friday, Aug. 6, an 8-year-old student said she was ready to help.

KSLA met Mila Stockman at Airline High School during their vaccine clinic and Stuff the Bus campaign.

Mila Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help but school supplies for other students. (KSLA)

Mila decided to donate her allowance to help other students get school supplies this year. She said she wanted to help even the playing field for other students.

“I’m really excited because I want those kids out there to have good school supplies like other people. Because they shouldn’t be treated differently,” she said.

Mila donated a total of $32 in allowance for the supplies.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.