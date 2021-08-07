Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

Mila Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
Mila Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As ArkLaTex students are headed back to school and there is always a need for school supplies. On Friday, Aug. 6, an 8-year-old student said she was ready to help.

KSLA met Mila Stockman at Airline High School during their vaccine clinic and Stuff the Bus campaign.

Mila Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help but school supplies for other students.
Mila Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help but school supplies for other students.(KSLA)

Mila decided to donate her allowance to help other students get school supplies this year. She said she wanted to help even the playing field for other students.

“I’m really excited because I want those kids out there to have good school supplies like other people. Because they shouldn’t be treated differently,” she said.

Mila donated a total of $32 in allowance for the supplies.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane
Man dies in crash on I-49
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo; victim identified
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.
Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injuries

Latest News

The Armed Services Arts Partnership, or ASAP, is a non-profit organization working to bring...
KSLA Salutes: National creative arts program helping local veterans combat isolation, build confidence
Facebook group helps Shreveport-Bossier area teachers with supplies needed in the classroom.
ADOPT-A-TEACHER: Shreveport-Bossier teachers helping others with back-to-school expenses
Students in Caddo Parish schools, and at NSU, can play video game competitively through...
Caddo Parish, NSU host e-sports programs for students
The "brainy" block party will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
LearningRx hosting ‘brainy’ back-to-school block party