3 dead and 3 in critical condition in traffic accident on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reports a major accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

SPD says that a truck lost a tire while traveling west on I-20 and proceeded to pull off the highway. A car then hit the truck from behind causing the truck to cross two lanes of traffic into the path of five motorcyclist. One motorcycle crash into the truck while three others proceeded to wreck.

SPD reported that two of the motorcyclist were dead at the scene with another reported as being in critical condition. The two other motorcyclist were reported by SPD as only having minor injuries. SPD also reported that one passenger in the car was dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were in critical condition. Those with injuries were taken to a hospital for treatment.

KSLA will continue to update the story as it develops.

