Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 dead and 3 in critical condition in traffic accident on I-20

Police redirecting traffic from I-20 West
Police redirecting traffic from I-20 West(LaDOTD)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reports a major accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

SPD says that a truck lost a tire while traveling west on I-20 and proceeded to pull off the highway. A car then hit the truck from behind causing the truck to cross two lanes of traffic into the path of five motorcyclist. One motorcycle crash into the truck while three others proceeded to wreck.

SPD reported that two of the motorcyclist were dead at the scene with another reported as being in critical condition. The two other motorcyclist were reported by SPD as only having minor injuries. SPD also reported that one passenger in the car was dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were in critical condition. Those with injuries were taken to a hospital for treatment.

KSLA will continue to update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.
Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injuries
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
Coty Hemperely from Shreveport won one of the Shot at a Million vaccine lottery prizes Friday,...
Willis-Knighton employee wins one of $100k Shot at a Million vaccination lottery prizes
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.
Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injuries
Man dies in crash on I-49
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo; victim identified
Deadly accident on I-49 at Southbound Loop
I-49 Accident kills driver