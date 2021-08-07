Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)(Gregg County Jail website)
By Bob Hallmark and Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas firefighters were injured after a Saturday morning three-alarm fire gutted a strip mall. Longview fire officials have arrested a suspect in connection with the fire.

The Longview fire marshal said crews responded here at businesses located on the corner of High Street and Methvin Street around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

When fire units arrived at the High Street strip mall parking lot, the south end of the structure was a roaring blaze.

“Fire alarm system came in from a music store. Crews got here and they did find heavy fire conditions coming from the paint store itself. The majority of the damage was to the paint store,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.

And the paint was providing more fuel for an already dangerous fire.

“That within itself contributed to the fire load, and the intensity of the fire because everything in here was flammable and combustible,” May said.

The roof began to collapse as two businesses, including Tatum Music, were heavily damaged due to the fire.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, a concrete awning collapsed on top of them.

As they scrambled to get out of the way, three firefighters were caught underneath the falling debris.

“Two of them were taken to the emergency room to be evaluated for their injuries, and the thirrd one was treated and released here on the scene of the fire,” the fire marshal said.

There was more.

At 3:50 in the morning, no one was at any of the businesses, but one person has been detained regarding the fire.

“We have been able to detain one suspect. Investigators are questioning him to his potential involvement in the fire,” May said.

The suspect has been identified as William Coyle Jr., a 41-year-old transient from Longview. He is still being held in the Gregg County jail on a felony arson causing bodily injury or death charge. His bond amount was set at $100,000.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Milla Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest canceled for fall; dates announced for spring 2022
This booking photo shows Elizabeth Carserino, also known as Elizabeth Freeman.
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete