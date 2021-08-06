Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With concerns surrounding the Delta variant rising, government officials and health experts are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards temporarily reinstated a statewide mask mandate on Aug. 2. This decision has many people asking if their employers can also institute a vaccine mandate for workers, and what the repercussions would be if they do not comply.

The reviews are mixed when it comes to mandatory vaccinations. Some people believe it should be a personal decision while others say it should depend on where you work.

“I don’t think it’s fair...I feel everyone has a right of what they will and will not put in their body,” said Currisa Burton.

”I think some places should be required vaccinations, if you work at a hospital, or nursing home,” said Savannah Weatherford.

In Louisiana there is no law that interferes with an employer firing an employee. This means a worker can be let go with no ground or basis for terminating you.

“If I tell them they can’t work here unless they get the shot, they’ve got a choice. They can either continue working here having been vaccinated or they can either go some place else,” said Jack Bailey with Jack Bailey Law.

If Louisiana issues vaccine mandates, some vaccinated exemptions may include having a disability or proven religious belief. However, it is not guaranteed it will protect you from being terminated.

″Part of being an at-will employment state is that you don’t have to have a reason to terminate an employee,” said Bailey.

While employees have a right to choose, employers in every ArkLaTex state have a right to fire you if you do not comply with their rules.

