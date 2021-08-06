Willis-Knighton employee wins one of $100k Shot at a Million vaccination lottery prizes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine incentive program has been awarding $100,000 cash prizes and scholarships weekly since the first batch of winners was announced July 16.

On Friday, Aug. 6, a man from Shreveport won one of the last $100,000 prizes.

His name is Coty Hemperley, and he works for the business department at Willis-Knighton Health System in the financial assistance program. This November marks his five-year anniversary with Willis-Knighton.

He got his first dose of the vaccine back in late December of 2020 after having a mild case of COVID-19 in early December. He says he got his second dose in mid-January of 2021.

He says his case was “pretty mild” compared to others, and thankfully, he was not hospitalized, but says he still would try to not get the virus if he could help it. When asked why he got vaccinated, he said after going through COVID-19 once, he didn’t want to go through it again.

“I’m not going to take my chances of getting the virus again,” he said in an interview with KSLA Friday afternoon.

Hemperley tells KSLA he had a couple of friends and some family members who also caught COVID-19, but that none of them had serious cases as far as he knows. He says he encourages everyone to get vaccinated if they can, but that ultimately, it’s their choice, but if they want things to get back to normal, they should get it.

Hemperley says he initially missed the call from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) letting him know he’d won because he was at work, but called them back quickly.

“It didn’t seem very real, like pretty much like a dream come true, and I still feel that way even now, like I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.

Hemperley says he plans to use his winnings to pay off some debt, get himself a couple of things, and invest as much as he can to make the money grow.

