LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to address the COVID-19 situation in Arkansas, as well as lawmakers’ decision to leave a mask mandate ban intact.

Watch>>

Ark. Gov Asa Hutchinson remarks on special legislative session Ark. Gov Asa Hutchinson remarks on special legislative session Posted by Region 8 News on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.