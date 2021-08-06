Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

State leaders announce additional month of funding for legislature

Source: KWTX
Source: KWTX(KWTX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Some of the state’s top leaders announced that an additional month of funding for the Texas Legislature has been granted.

The announcement was made by Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Jane Nelson, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen ahead of the upcoming special session beginning on August 7. The current budget funds the Legislature through August 31.

“Today, funding is being temporarily restored for Legislative staff that will be necessary to pass critical legislation on the call, including COVID-19 funding for healthcare, strategies for public school education during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing property tax relief, funding our retired teachers, protecting our foster children, and securing the border,” said Abbott.

Phelan said the additional funding will help deliver “real results” for Texans.

“As a former legislative staff member, I know firsthand the dedication of those who work for elected officials and our legislative agencies,” said Speaker Phelan. “Chairman Greg Bonnen and I worked with Lt. Gov. Patrick, Chair Nelson, and the Texas House and Senate to extend funding for salaries and benefits for those individuals who devote significant time and energy in service of our great state. Every constituent in Texas deserves leaders who will fight for them in Austin and the Texas House will deliver real results for the people of Texas during the second special session.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Your questions answered: Can employers enforce vaccine mandates for the workplace?
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler
Milla Stockman, 8, donated her allowance to help buy school supplies for other students.
8-year-old donates allowance money to help buy school supplies for other students

Latest News

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds a news conference to discuss the special legislative session.
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson news conference on lawmakers’ mask mandate ban decision
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws