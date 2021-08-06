State leaders announce additional month of funding for legislature

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Some of the state’s top leaders announced that an additional month of funding for the Texas Legislature has been granted.

The announcement was made by Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Jane Nelson, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen ahead of the upcoming special session beginning on August 7. The current budget funds the Legislature through August 31.

“Today, funding is being temporarily restored for Legislative staff that will be necessary to pass critical legislation on the call, including COVID-19 funding for healthcare, strategies for public school education during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing property tax relief, funding our retired teachers, protecting our foster children, and securing the border,” said Abbott.

Phelan said the additional funding will help deliver “real results” for Texans.

“As a former legislative staff member, I know firsthand the dedication of those who work for elected officials and our legislative agencies,” said Speaker Phelan. “Chairman Greg Bonnen and I worked with Lt. Gov. Patrick, Chair Nelson, and the Texas House and Senate to extend funding for salaries and benefits for those individuals who devote significant time and energy in service of our great state. Every constituent in Texas deserves leaders who will fight for them in Austin and the Texas House will deliver real results for the people of Texas during the second special session.”

