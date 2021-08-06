Rising heat and humidity on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking warming temperatures and rising humidity ahead for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be climbing into the mid-90s and things will only be getting hotter from there this weekend and into next week. The humidity will remain muted today, but will really begin to rise as we go through the weekend and likely peaking Monday. Rain chances for the most part of the next week will stay low, with only hit and miss afternoon showers this weekend and through the first half of next week. Out in the tropics we continue to watch a wave that has emerged of Africa that now has a 70% chance of developing.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning know that it will be another comfortable start by August standards across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 60s and low 70s and will be rising slightly higher this afternoon into the middle 90s for some in the region. Like yesterday we are only expecting some passing clouds and an overall pleasant end to the week for the region.

As we go through your weekend forecast we continue to expect a ridge to start building over the region that will help to continue to push our temperatures and humidity higher. The mugginess won’t be a major problem on Saturday even as our high temperatures will be pushing farther into the 90s. Its really on Sunday that you will really feel the oppressive humidity that is so typical for the region this time of year with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be nearing the 105 degree mark. Heat Advisories should be expected the second half of the weekend as well.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more of the same ahead for the ArkLaTex. This means high temperatures in the upper 90s with elevated humidity and only limited chances for rain. The good news here is that even though the humidity will likely be elevated for the ArkLaTex it will be as oppressive as what we saw a week ago and should help keep the Heat Warnings away for the region.

Nonetheless, enjoy one last reasonably comfortable day for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Friday and weekend!

