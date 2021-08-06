Yokem Connection
Palestine ISD staff members excited to see daughter compete in Olympic final

This is Maggie Malone's second Olympic appearance. She finished 25th in the javelin in Rio in 2016.(kltv)
By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Palestine ISD employees, Danny and Nancy Malone, are getting to see their daughter fulfill her athletic dreams for the second time.

Their daughter, Maggie Malone, is currently competing for Team USA as a member of the track and field team in the Tokyo Olympics. She also competed in 2016 in Rio. According to Danny Malone, Maggie has always set her mind to achieving her goals.

“She always said that she was going to be a division one athlete that was her goal,” said Danny Malone. “She was going to be one.”

Maggie accomplished that division one goal as a member of the University of Nebraska and Texas A&M University track teams. When Maggie arrived to Nebraska’s campus she changed to throwing the javelin. Maggie immediately excelled and that inspired her parents who were able use Maggie as an example to teach the kids that they coach.

“We preach to these kids be a multi-sport athlete and just because she played volleyball, she played softball, those were skills that were good for the javelin,” said Nancy Malone.

Maggie was able to advance to the javelin finals in Tokyo after her performance on Tuesday. Friday morning she will be competing for a medal.

“Any medal that she earns tomorrow, we will be happy. If she doesn’t earn a medal, we will still be happy for her,” said Danny Malone.

No matter the outcome, the Malones will be celebrating a dream that came true in Tokyo all the way in East Texas.

“We will probably jump in the car and throw a flag out and be honking all over town, who knows what we will do. But I know we will be praising God for the whole time,” said Nancy Malone.

The javelin finals is set to begin at 6:50 a.m. The Malones also plan to have Maggie speak to the students at Palestine ISD about her story when she returns.

