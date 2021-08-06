Yokem Connection
PACE film festival canceled amid Delta surge, low vaccination rates in northwest La.

People Acting for Change and Equality
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) has announced the cancelation of its 2021 film festival that was set to be held the weekend after Labor Day. The cancelation comes as the state faces a surge of COVID-19 cases/hospitalizations and low vaccination rates.

“We had been so looking forward to our LGBTQ community and allies gathering together again for a festive reception and packed theater to celebrate not only the progress that our local community has made since PACE was founded in 2005, but also to celebrate a return to large public indoor gatherings after the COVID-19 virus brought those to an abrupt end in 2020. The vaccinations that began for the public at the beginning of 2021 gave us all great hope that a sense of normalcy could return during the year, and PACE began planning and looking forward to our 2021 film festival, which we rebranded during 2020 with a new, more inclusive name OUTnorthLa Film Festival and matching logo,” organizers said in a news release sent out Friday, Aug. 6.

Organizers say they feel they cannot responsibly sponsor a large, indoor public gathering at this time.

“Vaccinations are the key to ending the pandemic and avoiding the economic, educational, cultural, and personal suffering that will result unless our people change course and take advantage of what years of medical research into coronaviruses and mRNA technology have afforded us. But even if all unvaccinated people got the vaccine, right now, it would still take several weeks for them to be fully vaccinated. So in the meantime, it is critical that we all abide by our state mandate to wear masks indoors in public spaces, whether we are vaccinated or not!” organizers went on to say.

PACE organizers say the LGBTQ community has more experience than most when it comes to deadly viruses, so they take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.

Work by the Film Selection Committee began months ago, so filmmakers whose films were chosen will still be provided with PACE’s laurel designation.

