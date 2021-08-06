Yokem Connection
Man shot in leg during early morning hours Friday

A man was shot in the leg on W 70th Street near Clift Avenue on Friday, Aug. 6 around 1 a.m.
A man was shot in the leg on W 70th Street near Clift Avenue on Friday, Aug. 6 around 1 a.m.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg around 1 a.m. Friday (Aug. 6) morning.

It happened at the intersection of W 70th Street and Clift Avenue. Police say the man was walking when he was approached by another man with a gun. They got into an argument and started fighting over the gun.

The victim is suspected to survive and currently, no arrest has been made.

