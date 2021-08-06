Yokem Connection
Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injures

Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.
Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department reports a major traffic accident happened around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Police say the accident happened on Benton Road at Chinaberry Drive and that one person has been transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted in both directions around the accident scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area till investigation is complete.

