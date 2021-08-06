Major accident in Bossier City leaves one with serious injures

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department reports a major traffic accident happened around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Accident that happen on Benton Rd at Chinaberry Dr. (KSLA)

Police say the accident happened on Benton Road at Chinaberry Drive and that one person has been transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted in both directions around the accident scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area till investigation is complete.

