(KSLA) - Another ArkLaTex law enforcement officer has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission says Cpl. Jeffery Neel, 56, died the night of Aug. 4 at a hospital in Dallas. He had been hospitalized since June 1, they say.

He was a 21-year veteran of the commission.

