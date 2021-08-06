LearningRx hosting ‘brainy’ back-to-school block party
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LearningRx is all set to host a “brainy” block party ahead of the new school year.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8856 Youree Dr., Ste. D in Shreveport. The event will feature an inflatable brain, food, vendors, life-size brain games, free back-to-school photos, and more.
LSU Health Shreveport will also be on hand administering COVID-19 vaccines.
