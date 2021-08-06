I-20 eastbound traffic limited to one lane Monday in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a two-mile stretch of one eastbound lane of I-20 Monday, Aug. 9 according to a social media post by Lindale police.

The eastbound lane is expected to be shut down from Harvey Road to Hwy 69, beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The eastbound off-ramp to Hwy 69 will close at approximately 1 to 2 p.m.

