Family escapes early morning house in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A family had to leave their home after an early morning house fire Friday (Aug. 6).

Just after 3 a.m., Bossier City fire crews rushed to the burning home in the 400 block of Watson Street. Crews got the fire under control within 15 minutes. According to reports, no one was hurt.

Investigators are now working to learn what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.