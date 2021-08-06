Dry weather continues with more heat on the way

(KSLA) - Not much will be changing from day-to-day. Temperatures will be getting up and getting to the upper 90s with no rain to provide any relief. It should remain this way for at least another week or so.

This evening will be nice and dry with no rain to ruin any plans. There will be hot temperatures early on, but will cool to the mid 80s after sunset. There will also be plenty of haze in the sky from the wildfires out west. This is all the smoke from those fires. With less clouds around, this could help create a beautiful sunset of many colors! get those cameras ready!

Overnight, it will stay nice and dry with no chance of rain. It should be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer and only cool to the lower 70s. There may be a couple exceptions with places getting to the upper 60s, but it will still be a little muggy to start off Saturday.

Over this weekend, there should be little to no rain with plenty of sunshine. I do not expect anything to get in the way of some weekend plans. It will be hot again. The humidity will also be back with hot temperatures in the mid 90s. So, it will likely feel like the triple digits again. There is a possibility we see more heat advisories issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. It should still be a very nice weekend!

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to have very hot temperatures. It should be back to the upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will not be very pleasant. There should not be much rain if any at all. I have only a 10% chance for a quick shower both days.

Not much will be changing for Wednesday and Thursday. More heat, and little to no rain. There should be plenty of sunshine both days with only a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 90s with only a 10% chance of a quick shower.

In the tropics, things are starting to wake back up! There are two areas of concern. Off the coast of Africa is one area that we are watching closely. It has a 30% chance in the next couple days, and a 60% chance in the next 5 days. This is likely to become a tropical depression or maybe tropical storm Fred. The other area we are watching is in the southern mid-Atlantic, and has a 20% in the next 5 days. Either way, both of these areas are far away from the US and pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. If things continue to ramp up, we will be your First Alert to tell you about it.

Have a Fantastic Friday and an even better weekend!

