Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Elderly man not wearing seat belt dead after veering off road, hitting multiple trees

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Angela Henry, executive director of curriculum & instruction with Caddo Schools
INTERVIEW: Angela Henry, executive director of curriculum & instruction with Caddo Schools
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Students are starting to return to school for the 2021-22 school year, and many districts in...
STUDY: In-person students ‘significantly outperformed’ virtual students
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations