Caddo Parish, NSU host e-sports programs for students

(KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools is hosting an e-sports program at Caddo Magnet High School.

They work with Contender Sports Gaming Center in Shreveport to help facilitate teams and tournaments. E-sports is an industry in which people compete against each other playing video games. Some of the most common games people play at these competitions are Call of Duty, Rocket League, and League of Legends. High school students who participate can earn scholarships to play in college.

Tonight on News 12, KSLA’s Kenley Hargett focuses on the programs in Caddo Parish, and at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

