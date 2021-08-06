Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A man is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a toddler in a drive-by in Minden.

It happened on July 28 on Plum Street in Minden. Aldravion “King” Taylor, 3, was killed in the incident.

An arrest in the child’s death was made Friday, Aug. 6, officials in Bossier Parish confirm.

JaCorein Richardson, 19, was taken into custody in connection with the death. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The police chief in Minden says Richardson was arrested in Bossier City in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road at a home they believe belongs to his mother. He was getting in a car that officials believe was the same one used in the drive-by shooting the night Taylor was killed.

Minden officials go on to say they recovered a .40 caliber Glock in the car that matched the casings found at the scene the night of deadly shooting. It has not been verified it’s the same gun yet, but evidence indicates such, officials say.

A second person may also be involved and another arrest could be forthcoming.

Richardson will be transferred to Minden after processing in Bossier City.

