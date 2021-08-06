Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Minden toddler

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Minden, La.(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A man is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a toddler in a drive-by in Minden.

It happened on July 28 on Plum Street in Minden. Aldravion “King” Taylor, 3, was killed in the incident.

[‘He was going to be a super star’: Parents of toddler killed in Minden drive-by shooting speak out]

An arrest in the child’s death was made Friday, Aug. 6, officials in Bossier Parish confirm.

JaCorein Richardson, 19, was taken into custody in connection with the death. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The police chief in Minden says Richardson was arrested in Bossier City in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road at a home they believe belongs to his mother. He was getting in a car that officials believe was the same one used in the drive-by shooting the night Taylor was killed.

Minden officials go on to say they recovered a .40 caliber Glock in the car that matched the casings found at the scene the night of deadly shooting. It has not been verified it’s the same gun yet, but evidence indicates such, officials say.

A second person may also be involved and another arrest could be forthcoming.

Richardson will be transferred to Minden after processing in Bossier City.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane
Man dies in crash on I-49
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo; victim identified
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Driver seriously hurt in crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash
Shot at a Million winner is Shreveport native
Shot at a Million winner is Shreveport native
Airline High School hosts vaccine clinic
Airline High School hosts vaccine clinic