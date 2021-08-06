Airline High School hosting back-to-school vaccine event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airline High School is offering an opportunity for everyone to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated before kids return back to school soon.

This event is a two stop shop. You can get vaccinated and also donate school supplies to Bossier Parish Schools.

Right now there are more than 6,000 new COVID cases in Louisiana, making this event even more important.

The vaccination event begins Friday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. On Saturday, they will be operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent present to get the vaccine.

