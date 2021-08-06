ADOPT-A-TEACHER: Shreveport-Bossier teachers helping others with back-to-school expenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport-Bossier teachers are dedicated to helping other teachers with expenses for their classrooms.

Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom (KSLA)

Courtney Feliciano is the founder of the Adopt-A-Teacher Caddo/Bossier 2021-2022 Facebook group.

She says she got the idea from a parent during the pandemic in 2020. Another Facebook page designed for the community to help shower high school seniors who missed all the major events as seniors gained popularity and went viral. Feliciano says this is the same concept, but instead helps teachers get what they need for their classrooms.

Ashley Perkins runs the social media side of the page and says she’s not exaggerating when she says first-year teachers spend thousands of dollars to get their rooms ready. This is especially true for teachers who want to make their classrooms attractive with cool themes for the little ones.

In addition, teachers try to supplement supplies their students may need throughout the school year.

“We buy 100s, 1,000s of pencils to hand out every day and that’s from our own pockets, not to complain, because we want the kids to have supplies and be prepared,” Feliciano said.

There are more than 2,000 people who have joined the Adopt-A-Teacher campaign on Facebook.

“Each teacher has posted an Amazon wish list. All you have to do is click on that list and choose what items you want to purchase for them,” said Perkins.

You can join the Adopt-A-Teacher Caddo-Bossier 2021-2022 here. The organizers do their best to verify the Amazon wish lists are posted by Shreveport-Bossier area teachers.

