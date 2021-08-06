Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

ADOPT-A-TEACHER: Shreveport-Bossier teachers helping others with back-to-school expenses

First-year teachers spend thousands trying to get their rooms ready for back-to-school
Facebook group helps Shreveport-Bossier area teachers with supplies needed in the classroom.
Facebook group helps Shreveport-Bossier area teachers with supplies needed in the classroom.(Sarasota Police Department)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport-Bossier teachers are dedicated to helping other teachers with expenses for their classrooms.

Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom
Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom(KSLA)

Courtney Feliciano is the founder of the Adopt-A-Teacher Caddo/Bossier 2021-2022 Facebook group.

Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom
Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom(KSLA)

She says she got the idea from a parent during the pandemic in 2020. Another Facebook page designed for the community to help shower high school seniors who missed all the major events as seniors gained popularity and went viral. Feliciano says this is the same concept, but instead helps teachers get what they need for their classrooms.

Ashley Perkins runs the social media side of the page and says she’s not exaggerating when she says first-year teachers spend thousands of dollars to get their rooms ready. This is especially true for teachers who want to make their classrooms attractive with cool themes for the little ones.

Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom
Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom(KSLA)

In addition, teachers try to supplement supplies their students may need throughout the school year.

“We buy 100s, 1,000s of pencils to hand out every day and that’s from our own pockets, not to complain, because we want the kids to have supplies and be prepared,” Feliciano said.

Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom
Facebook page helps local teachers with teaching supplies needed in the classroom(KSLA)

There are more than 2,000 people who have joined the Adopt-A-Teacher campaign on Facebook.

“Each teacher has posted an Amazon wish list. All you have to do is click on that list and choose what items you want to purchase for them,” said Perkins.

You can join the Adopt-A-Teacher Caddo-Bossier 2021-2022 here. The organizers do their best to verify the Amazon wish lists are posted by Shreveport-Bossier area teachers.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor, hospital leaders address dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalization rates
One person was reportedly shot on Woodhaven Lane in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Woman shot in domestic incident on Woodhaven Lane
Man dies in crash on I-49
Accident claims man’s life in south Caddo; victim identified
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer

Latest News

Students in Caddo Parish schools, and at NSU, can play video game competitively through...
Caddo Parish, NSU host e-sports programs for students
The "brainy" block party will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
LearningRx hosting ‘brainy’ back-to-school block party
People Acting for Change and Equality
PACE film festival canceled amid Delta surge, low vaccination rates in northwest La.
Students are starting to return to school for the 2021-22 school year, and many districts in...
STUDY: In-person students ‘significantly outperformed’ virtual students