Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Vaccination rate increases among minorities

Health experts, community leaders say it’s a move in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The number of COVID-19 vaccinations among people of color is increasing at a faster pace than the vaccination rates seen in other population groups.

That means racial gap among the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated is narrowing.

Adults from racial and ethnic minorities and low-income groups were disproportionately affected by vaccine-preventable diseases long before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. That’s the reason that reducing racial/ethnic disparities in immunization rates, including COVID-19 vaccine rates, continues to be a compelling public health goal, according to a study on racial and ethnic disparities in vaccination coverage among adults in the U.S.

Health experts say the recent of increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among people of color is a move in the right direction.

“The Delta variant, I think, has gotten some people’s attention,” said Shelley Rainey, vaccine coordinator for LSU Health in Shreveport. “I have personally had more people reach out to me asking about vaccination.

“It’s gotten people’s attention. And our numbers are now up to about 225-250 a day; so we’re back on the upswing in the right direction.”

But with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at a record pace, there’s still work to be done.

And community leaders say they will continue efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been shot in the arm at Oak Creek Apartments.
Man shot in arm after argument at apartment complex; suspect sought
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated
Monica Morin has been missing since late July, police say.
Shreveport woman reported missing by family
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Man dies when pickup traveling wrong way on I-20 hits big rig’s trailer
Elderly man not wearing seat belt dead after veering off road, hitting multiple trees

Latest News

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
There are a number of resources available to those in need in Caddo Parish.
Eviction moratorium extended to October, but assistance still available to Caddo Parish renters in need
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance