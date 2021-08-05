Vaccination rate increases among minorities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The number of COVID-19 vaccinations among people of color is increasing at a faster pace than the vaccination rates seen in other population groups.

That means racial gap among the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated is narrowing.

Adults from racial and ethnic minorities and low-income groups were disproportionately affected by vaccine-preventable diseases long before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. That’s the reason that reducing racial/ethnic disparities in immunization rates, including COVID-19 vaccine rates, continues to be a compelling public health goal, according to a study on racial and ethnic disparities in vaccination coverage among adults in the U.S.

Health experts say the recent of increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among people of color is a move in the right direction.

“The Delta variant, I think, has gotten some people’s attention,” said Shelley Rainey, vaccine coordinator for LSU Health in Shreveport. “I have personally had more people reach out to me asking about vaccination.

“It’s gotten people’s attention. And our numbers are now up to about 225-250 a day; so we’re back on the upswing in the right direction.”

But with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at a record pace, there’s still work to be done.

And community leaders say they will continue efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

