United Steel Workers Union hosting school supply giveaway in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Students in Texarkana can get free school supplies Saturday, Aug. 7.

The United Steel Workers Union 752 is giving away supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the union hall (across from the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company plant on Washington Street).

Students must be with a parent/guardian to pick up supplies.

