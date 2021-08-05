Yokem Connection
United Steel Workers Union hosting school supply giveaway in Texarkana

The 2021-2022 school year is here!
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Students in Texarkana can get free school supplies Saturday, Aug. 7.

The United Steel Workers Union 752 is giving away supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the union hall (across from the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company plant on Washington Street).

Students must be with a parent/guardian to pick up supplies.

