United Steel Workers Union hosting school supply giveaway in Texarkana
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Students in Texarkana can get free school supplies Saturday, Aug. 7.
The United Steel Workers Union 752 is giving away supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the union hall (across from the Cooper Tire and Rubber Company plant on Washington Street).
Students must be with a parent/guardian to pick up supplies.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.